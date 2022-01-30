No appointment in excess of 69,000 teachers in UP: HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to not make any appointment of assistant primary teachers except for 69,000 posts that were advertised in December 2018. On January 5 this year, the state government had released an additional list of 6,800 selected candidates for the assistant primary teachers’ post. This list was in addition to 69,000 posts filled by the government.

The government took the decision after certain reserved category candidates secured more marks than the cut-off marks for general category candidates. One Bharti Patel and five others had challenged this list in the high court.

A single judge bench of Justice Rajan Roy in its recent order observed: “Now, it is for the State to decide what it has to do in the matter as it has created this situation, but one thing is clear that persons cannot be appointed beyond 69000 vacancies.”

The court further observed that once all the advertised 69,000 posts of assistant primary teachers were filled, a new list of more candidates cannot be issued without conducing fresh selection for excess seats or removing same number of selected candidates who had fewer marks than these 6,800 candidates.

