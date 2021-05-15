Home / Cities / Lucknow News / No ban on bringing bodies to Varanasi for cremation: District magistrate
No ban on bringing bodies to Varanasi for cremation: District magistrate

Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma has clarified that there is no ban on bringing bodies to the city for cremation and that cremations were taking place at Harishchandra and Manikarnika ghats here
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Varanasi: Ganga ghats wear a deserted look during a lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, in Varanasi, Thursday, (PTI)

Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma has clarified that there is no ban on bringing bodies to the city for cremation and that cremations were taking place at Harishchandra and Manikarnika ghats here. The clarification on Friday came after reports of a ban on the transportation of corpses to Varanasi for last rites.

Sharma maintained there was never such a ban. Bringing bodies for cremation to the city is permitted during full, partial, and weekend lockdown, he added.

He said the Varanasi (rural) superintendent of police has been instructed to convey to police station in-charges that bringing bodies for performing the last rites at the ghats is permitted. Sharma added no one should be stopped.

Sharma has issued instructions that if people from outside come to Varanasi with bodies, they should be helped to reach the ghats for the cremations.

Municipal authorities late last month made alternative arrangements for cremations of bodies by setting up a temporary crematorium near Vishwasundari Bridge amid a surge in Covid-19 and fatalities.

