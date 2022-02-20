No corruption during BJP rule: Rajnath

Lucknow Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said here on Sunday that the face of Lucknow suburbs would change after completion of the 104 km outer Ring Road in the city. A number of establishments and shops would come up in the area and youths of Bakshi Ka Talab would find employment avenues.

Addressing a public meeting in Bakshi Ka Talab to elicit support for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate, Singh said, “I have seen that a large part of the outer Ring Road is complete and just a few patches are left. I have asked the officials to complete the task at the earliest. Once it is done, a number of industries will come here and the youth will get jobs.”

Singh claimed that many international agencies had found that the BJP had always provided good governance. In the past 7-8 years of PM Modi’s rule at the centre, there had not been a single instance when people could allege corruption charge against any union minister. “In the past, we have had corruption in Congress rule at the centre and also during SP, BSP rule in the state,” he said.

He said, “Recently foundation was laid for the manufacture of BrahMos missiles in Lucknow. It will lead to development of the state capital and further create job opportunities.”

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Singh said that true socialists ensured people did not suffer from ‘bhookh aur bhay (hunger and fear)’. “ This is what the BJP government did by distributing free ration to the poor in Covid times and giving security to the people by sending goondas and mafias behind the bars,” he said.

Rajnath said India had emerged as a powerful force and now when it made any statement, the entire world eagerly listened to it. The perception had changed and PM Modi and BJP had put India over and above everything else. He appealed to the voters to vote for BJP candidate for a safer Uttar Pradesh.