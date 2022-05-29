No duty for women from 7pm-6am without their consent, says UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said no woman worker in the state was bound to work before 6am and after 7pm without their consent. The move is aimed at improving the safety of women at workplaces, it said.

The latest order comes days after the UP government unveiled the state budget, with special focus on infrastructure, creation of jobs, welfare of farmers, health and safety, as well as empowerment of women.

The government said that women employees will also be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision, if working during the aforementioned hours.

“Women workers working between 7pm to 6am shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back.… Employer shall ensure toilets, washrooms, changing rooms, drinking facilities and lights in the workplace (sic),” the order read.

It has further asked the factory owners to send a monthly report of female workers engaged in night shift to the inspector of factories of the concerned region.

The government also ordered the employer to take proper steps to ensure no sexual harassment cases against women occur at the workplace.

The new rule is an amendment to the Factories Act, 1948, to protect women employees from incidents of sexual harassment at workplace. It is applicable in both government and private sectors.

“Employer shall take appropriate steps to prevent sexual harassment. The employer shall maintain a complaint mechanism in the factory itself as prescribed in the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 or in any other related enactments,” the order stated

The order also stated that on refusal to agree for night shift, a woman employee cannot be terminated, else action can be taken against the employer.