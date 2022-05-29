No duty for women from 7pm-6am without their consent, says UP govt
- The government said that women employees will also be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision, if working between 6am and 7pm.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said no woman worker in the state was bound to work before 6am and after 7pm without their consent. The move is aimed at improving the safety of women at workplaces, it said.
“Women workers working between 7pm to 6am shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back,” the directive read.
The latest order comes days after the UP government unveiled the state budget, with special focus on infrastructure, creation of jobs, welfare of farmers, health and safety, as well as empowerment of women.
“Women workers working between 7pm to 6am shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back.… Employer shall ensure toilets, washrooms, changing rooms, drinking facilities and lights in the workplace (sic),” the order read.
It has further asked the factory owners to send a monthly report of female workers engaged in night shift to the inspector of factories of the concerned region.
The government also ordered the employer to take proper steps to ensure no sexual harassment cases against women occur at the workplace.
The new rule is an amendment to the Factories Act, 1948, to protect women employees from incidents of sexual harassment at workplace. It is applicable in both government and private sectors.
“Employer shall take appropriate steps to prevent sexual harassment. The employer shall maintain a complaint mechanism in the factory itself as prescribed in the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 or in any other related enactments,” the order stated
The order also stated that on refusal to agree for night shift, a woman employee cannot be terminated, else action can be taken against the employer.
UP Dy-CM praises ICAI role in inflationary times
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI-CMA) celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday with the two-day 60th National Cost Convention-2022, held in Lucknow. The second day of the conference was graced by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. He also explained how CMAs create business strategies and assist promoters in running their enterprises efficiently. He also emphasised that industry leaders should look to the CMAs for operational efficiency improvements and decision-making.
Nine more members of Kharwar gang arrested in police shoot out
Nine members of the dreaded Kharwar interstate gang were arrested after a shootout with the police in Shankar area of Prayagraj on Saturday. The Prayagraj police in recent weeks have arrested a total of 31 members of this Kharwar gang which the police claimed was involved in the incident of multiple murders at Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station that took place on April 22. SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the shootout occurred at around 3am.
Save Soil mission: Gomti riverfront in Lucknow decked up to welcome Sadhguru
The Gomti riverfront was lighted up with earthen lamps on Saturday to welcome Sadhguru's “save soil” journey entering India. After riding across 26 countries in Europe and the Middle East, Sadhguru is reaching India and will be continuing his solo bike ride across 9 states in India. Isha volunteers made “rangoli” and conducted awareness drive for visitors. They explained the critical situation of soil degradation and the need for policy interventions to reverse the same.
No court relief for builders booked for cheating flat buyers
Mumbai: Last week, the Mumbai sessions court refused to grant pre-arrest bail to directors of KD Developers Amit Ruparel and Parikshit Sharma in connection with a complaint lodged by some flat buyers that the builders failed to hand over the possession of flats booked by them. They also allegedly sold the premises to third parties. The firm was in the process of developing a property in Chembur and constructing a tower “Ruparel Orion.”
3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in UP’s Bahraich
Three persons including a woman were killed while two others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the district on Saturday. In the first incident, a speeding roadways bus hit a woman near Dehat Kotwali area on Saturday morning, said the police. “The woman was identified as Anshika Sharma, 26, daughter of late a resident of Nauwagarhi locality, Bhagauti Prasad Sharma,” said SHO Dehat Kotwali Satyendra Bahadur Singh.
