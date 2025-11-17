No end to open dumping in Vibhuti Khand, Aliganj

Despite intervention from mayor Sushma Kharakwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, open dumping of garbage continues unchecked across the state capital. Garbage lay scattered near Polytechnic Crossing on Sunday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) recently convened an executive committee meeting where key proposals on improving sanitation and waste handling were passed. However, the on-ground condition on Sunday showed little improvement as large heaps of garbage were left unattended in several areas.

In Vibhuti Khand, where a private agency has started constructing a transfer station, waste continues to spill onto the main stretch, with mounds of garbage lying along the roadside.

A shopkeeper at Vibhuti Khand, Nitesh Patel said the waste remains uncollected for days, creating foul odour and obstructing traffic movement. He added that despite the construction work, the civic body didn’t ensure daily clearance in the area.

A similar condition persisted in Aliganj, where garbage had accumulated on the main road. Vatsal Agarwal, who lives in Puraniya, said the unattended waste had been piling up for several days, leading to sanitation concerns. Commuters also complained that the garbage dumping on the main stretch forces them to navigate through narrow patches, especially during peak hours.

When asked about the concerns, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the corporation was taking steps to address the issue. “We are constructing transfer stations at crucial locations to streamline waste movement. Wherever we find open dumping, we are getting it removed immediately and imposing fines on those responsible,” he said.

However, residents felt that the civic body needed to increase field-level supervision to ensure proposals translate into action.