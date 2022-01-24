No issues with BJP, will jointly win over 300 seats: Anupriya Patel

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) declared its first candidate in Uttar Pradesh from Swar Tanda assembly seat, party chief and Union minister Anupriya Patel said the remaining candidates too would be announced soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She denied that there were any misgivings with BJP on the number of seats and said her party along with the Nishad party, another BJP ally, was sure that the BJP alliance would get more than 300 seats in UP assembly polls.

Anupriya is a Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur. Her husband Ashish is an MLC in Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, Apna Dal (Sonelal) had fielded Haider Ali Khan, 32, from Swar Tanda seat of Rampur district from where the Samajwadi Party has now announced the candidature of SP veteran Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam.

Patel, who was in Lucknow on a short visit, said her party would soon declare candidates on remaining seats. “These things do take time as the composition of each seat is different and there is a different political aspect in each seat,’ she added. In 2017 UP polls, the Apna Dal, in alliance with the BJP, had won 9 seats, two more than the Congress. “Together we will win more than 300 seats in UP,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}