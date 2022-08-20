No lawyer registered outside Uttar Pradesh can vote in bar association elections

Lawyers not registered with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh but practising law in several district courts across the state will not be allowed to hold membership in bar associations of these district courts and will also not be allowed to cast a vote in elections of lawyers’ bodies of these courts.

This comes after the U.P. bar council received complaints from districts adjoining Delhi, including Saharanpur, Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Shamli, Meerut Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat about lawyers registered with the Delhi bar council but holding membership of lawyers’ bodies of these district courts in the state.

These lawyers are not only casting votes in bar association elections in these district courts and also in the several lawyers’ bodies’ elections in Delhi, said the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

The state bar council has written a letter to bar associations of all the district courts across the state to prepare a list of such lawyers who are not registered in Uttar Pradesh or who have a certificate of practice issued by any other state, and not by the state bar council.

“We have received a large number of complaints from districts adjoining Delhi and the national capital region about lawyers registered with the bar council of Delhi but holding membership of bar associations of these district courts. This membership allows them to cast vote in lawyers’ bodies elections of these district courts,” said Madhusudan Tripathi, chairman, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

“A lawyer registered with the bar council of any state can practice in any court across the country. But he cannot cast two votes -- one in the state where he is registered and another vote where he is practising law,” added Tripathi.

“We have adopted a ‘one vote, one bar’ policy. Lawyers registered with the Delhi bar council can cast votes in the state where they are registered. But not in any lawyers’ bodies election in Uttar Pradesh,” added Tripathi.

“I have asked bar associations of all district courts across the state to prepare a list of such lawyers who are not registered with the bar council of Uttar Pradesh or those who do not have a certificate of practice issued by us (Uttar Pradesh),” asserted Tripathi.

All bar associations in the state have to submit a list of such lawyers in the next 15 days to the bar council of Uttar Pradesh.

