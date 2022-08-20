No lawyer registered outside Uttar Pradesh can vote in bar association elections
Lawyers not registered with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh but practising law in several district courts across the state will not be allowed to hold membership in bar associations of these district courts and will also not be allowed to cast a vote in elections of lawyers’ bodies of these courts
This comes after the U.P. bar council received complaints from districts adjoining Delhi, including Saharanpur, Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Shamli, Meerut Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat about lawyers registered with the Delhi bar council but holding membership of lawyers’ bodies of these district courts in the state.
These lawyers are not only casting votes in bar association elections in these district courts and also in the several lawyers’ bodies’ elections in Delhi, said the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.
The state bar council has written a letter to bar associations of all the district courts across the state to prepare a list of such lawyers who are not registered in Uttar Pradesh or who have a certificate of practice issued by any other state, and not by the state bar council.
“We have received a large number of complaints from districts adjoining Delhi and the national capital region about lawyers registered with the bar council of Delhi but holding membership of bar associations of these district courts. This membership allows them to cast vote in lawyers’ bodies elections of these district courts,” said Madhusudan Tripathi, chairman, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.
“A lawyer registered with the bar council of any state can practice in any court across the country. But he cannot cast two votes -- one in the state where he is registered and another vote where he is practising law,” added Tripathi.
“We have adopted a ‘one vote, one bar’ policy. Lawyers registered with the Delhi bar council can cast votes in the state where they are registered. But not in any lawyers’ bodies election in Uttar Pradesh,” added Tripathi.
“I have asked bar associations of all district courts across the state to prepare a list of such lawyers who are not registered with the bar council of Uttar Pradesh or those who do not have a certificate of practice issued by us (Uttar Pradesh),” asserted Tripathi.
All bar associations in the state have to submit a list of such lawyers in the next 15 days to the bar council of Uttar Pradesh.
Vendetta politics never paid dividends: Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday held “vendetta politics of previous Congress government” responsible for the case registered against him, in which he had to remain in the Patiala jail. Majithia while referring to the “vendetta politics” practiced by the previous Congress government said such politics never paid dividends.
Inmate branded ‘gangster’: CJM asked to conduct probe
Ferozepur: A day after an inmate at the Ferozepur Central Jail was booked for falsely accusing the police of engraving the word 'gangster' on his back, Ferozepur district and sessions judge Virinder Aggarwal has asked chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Ashok Chauhan to conduct a probe and submit a report. Aggarwal also asked the secretary, district legal aid, Ferozepur, Ekta Uppal to facilitate free legal aid to Tarsem Singh of Mirzapur village in Kapurthala district.
Man ends life after killing wife in Faridkot village
Faridkot : A 45-year-old man allegedly murdered Balwant Singh, a daily wage earner of Buttar village's wife with a hoe after a heated argument at their house in Faridkot's Buttar village in the wee hours of Friday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a field, police said. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh said a daily wage earner of Buttar village, Balwant Singh, attacked Karamjit, with a hoe, killing her on the spot.
Etawah sports officer accused of sexual misconduct, suspended
Weeks after suspending one of the deputy directors of the UP sports directorate, SS Mishra, for his alleged involvement in financial and administrative irregularities, the state government has suspended Etawah's sports officer Naresh Chandra Yadav on the charges of sexual misconduct with karate exponents. An FIR was registered against Yadav under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the Civil Lines police station in Etawah on June 28, 2022.
Govt holds back names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as Punjab and Haryana HC judges
New Delhi The government has held back names of two advocates recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court, sources said. In July, the SC collegium had recommended names of 13 advocates for elevation as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court. It decided to hold back the names of HS Brar and Kuldeep Tiwari.
