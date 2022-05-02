No let-up in Covid: 269 fresh cases in UP, one death

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 269 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the state health department, while a Covid patient died in Chandauli.

As per the data, 120467 Covid tests were conducted in the state in the past 24 hours. So far, UP has tested 11,14,15,554 Covid samples.

“There are 1587 active Covid cases in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 218 patients recovered In the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,49,520. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 177 Covid cases, Ghaziabad 55, Lucknow 26, Agra 15, Meerut 6, Varanasi 8 and Prayagraj 4, according to the health department data. The state has reported 2074615 Covid cases and 23508 deaths since the pandemic began.

Gautam Buddha Nagar has 731 active Covid cases, Ghaziabad 338, Lucknow 112 and Agra 82. Seventeen districts in the state have zero active cases.

UP has administered 31,49,96,877 doses of Covid vaccine till now.

Section 144 in GB Nagar

In view of the coming festivals and increasing Covid -19 cases, Section 144 CrPC has been enforced in Gautam Buddha Nagar from May 1 to 31.

According to the police commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, wearing masks has been made mandatory in public places.

“No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of namaz in public places will not be allowed,” said the police commissionerate in a statement.

“Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper Covid -19 guidelines,” the police said.