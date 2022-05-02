No let-up in Covid: 269 fresh cases in UP, one death
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 269 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the state health department, while a Covid patient died in Chandauli.
As per the data, 120467 Covid tests were conducted in the state in the past 24 hours. So far, UP has tested 11,14,15,554 Covid samples.
“There are 1587 active Covid cases in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement on Sunday.
Meanwhile, 218 patients recovered In the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,49,520. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 177 Covid cases, Ghaziabad 55, Lucknow 26, Agra 15, Meerut 6, Varanasi 8 and Prayagraj 4, according to the health department data. The state has reported 2074615 Covid cases and 23508 deaths since the pandemic began.
Gautam Buddha Nagar has 731 active Covid cases, Ghaziabad 338, Lucknow 112 and Agra 82. Seventeen districts in the state have zero active cases.
UP has administered 31,49,96,877 doses of Covid vaccine till now.
Section 144 in GB Nagar
In view of the coming festivals and increasing Covid -19 cases, Section 144 CrPC has been enforced in Gautam Buddha Nagar from May 1 to 31.
According to the police commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, wearing masks has been made mandatory in public places.
“No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of namaz in public places will not be allowed,” said the police commissionerate in a statement.
“Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper Covid -19 guidelines,” the police said.
-
Amid communal fissures, right-wing groups attempt to create an ‘economic ecosystem’
A section of right-wing groups in Karnataka are trying to create an “economic ecosystem” such as puncture shops, scrap dealers, meat and mango sellers among other businesses by excluding Muslims to bring down reliance on the minority community who are believed to have a monopoly over such sectors, leaders of the right-wing groups said on Sunday.
-
Man kills elder brother with a cleaver in Barabanki
A man killed Naimi Lal's elder brother with a cleaver following a dispute over cutting a tree in a Barabanki village on Sunday morning, said police officials. Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh said, “The incident took place at Hussainpur village. It occurred when Naimi Lal tried to stop his younger brother Rajendra from cutting down a tree near their house.” A police team reached the spot after the incident and arrested the younger brother.
-
K’taka govt approves 60 industrial projects worth ₹2,465 crore
The state government on Sunday approved 60 industrial projects — worth ₹2,465.94 crore — in Karnataka. As per information, the projects will generate over 8,575 jobs in the state. The projects were cleared by minister for large and medium scale industries Murugesh R Nirani during the 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting held on Saturday evening.
-
Heavy rain offers respite, but inundates parts of B’luru
Several parts of Bengaluru were left inundated after heavy rains lashed India's IT capital and other parts of Karnataka on Sunday evening, giving some relief from extreme heat wave conditions. As per the field report, there were at least 172 poles which were broken and 136 trees that fell across several parts of Bengaluru and neighbouring regions like Kanakpura and Ramanagara. The state is experiencing a severe heat wave as well.
-
3 killed, four injured in two hit-and-run cases in Noida
Three people were killed and four injured in two hit-and-run incidents reported in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. In the first incident, one man died and four other persons were injured when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road near the Ryan roundabout in the Beta 2 area in Greater Noida on Saturday. Police said all five are aged between 27 and 30 years and study at Galgotias University.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics