Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / No need for work completion certificate for power connection in UP
lucknow news

No need for work completion certificate for power connection in UP

UP Power Corporation Ltd has done away with the requirement for people to submit B&L form while applying for a domestic electricity connection with immediate effect
Now people don’t need to give B&L form for getting domestic power connection. (For Representation)
Published on May 13, 2022 10:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has done away with the requirement for people to submit B&L form while applying for a domestic electricity connection with immediate effect.

Giving this information here on Friday, a UPPCL spokesman said the decision had been taken to simplify the procedure for convenience of people seeking domestic power connections. “Now, they will not be asked to upload the B&L form while applying online for a domestic power connection,” he said.

The B&L form is a work completion certificate and test report that one is supposed to get from a qualified contractor, certifying that the proper and safe electricity wiring had been done on the premises for which the power connection has been sought.

In 2015, the then principal secretary, energy, Sanjay Agrawal had also issued a circular eliminating the need for one to submit a B&L form with an application seeking new power connection in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP