No need for work completion certificate for power connection in UP
The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has done away with the requirement for people to submit B&L form while applying for a domestic electricity connection with immediate effect.
Giving this information here on Friday, a UPPCL spokesman said the decision had been taken to simplify the procedure for convenience of people seeking domestic power connections. “Now, they will not be asked to upload the B&L form while applying online for a domestic power connection,” he said.
The B&L form is a work completion certificate and test report that one is supposed to get from a qualified contractor, certifying that the proper and safe electricity wiring had been done on the premises for which the power connection has been sought.
In 2015, the then principal secretary, energy, Sanjay Agrawal had also issued a circular eliminating the need for one to submit a B&L form with an application seeking new power connection in the state.
14 die in massive fire in west Delhi building near Mundka metro station, 12 injured
NEW DELHI: Fourteen people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in west Delhi on Friday afternoon, police and fire department officials said. Twelve people who sustained injuries were admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call reporting the fire around 4.40pm. Police said the commercial building mostly housed office spaces.
AKTU exams of UG and PG level to begin from May 25
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University's (AKTU) even semester examinations for undergraduate and regular and carryover examination of postgraduate level for the session 2021-22 will be held between May 25 and June 15. As many as 117 centers have been earmarked across the state in which about 1.15 lakh candidates will write the exams in two shifts in offline mode. To maintain the sanctity of the exams, two observers have been deployed at each center.
Lucknow police bans e-rickshaws on 11 routes, including Shaheed Path, Hazratganj
To improve the traffic system in the city, the Lucknow police have banned e-rickshaws on eleven routes including Shaheed Path, Hazratganj and metro routes from Amausi to Munshi Pulia crossing, said senior police officials here on Friday. Lucknow Commissioner of Police DK Thakur issued the orders on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Subash Chandra Shakya said the decision to ban e-rickshaws on eleven routes has been taken for public convenience.
Ahead of Gyanvapi survey, security of judge, advocate commissioners increased
The security of civil judge (senior division) advocates of the petitioners and the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, team of advocate commissioners, Ravi Kumar Diwakar respectively has been tightened ahead of the survey of the Gyanvapi complex scheduled in Varanasi on Saturday, an official said. Diwakar on Thursday had ordered to complete the survey of the Gyanvapi premises. “The fear is so much that my family is worried about my safety,” he wrote.
Uttar Pradesh: SBSP chief stages sit-in, demands withdrawal of case registered against him in Ghazipur
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was hatching a conspiracy to kill Rajbhar and asserted that he would not bow to anyone. The BJP has rubbished his allegation. Rajbhar alleged that a group of around 20 people tried to attack him. Thereafter, a case was registered against 16 people. “Levelling baseless allegation has become the habit of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar,” Somnath said.
