No need for work completion certificate for power connection in UP

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has done away with the requirement for people to submit B&L form while applying for a domestic electricity connection with immediate effect.

Giving this information here on Friday, a UPPCL spokesman said the decision had been taken to simplify the procedure for convenience of people seeking domestic power connections. “Now, they will not be asked to upload the B&L form while applying online for a domestic power connection,” he said.

The B&L form is a work completion certificate and test report that one is supposed to get from a qualified contractor, certifying that the proper and safe electricity wiring had been done on the premises for which the power connection has been sought.

In 2015, the then principal secretary, energy, Sanjay Agrawal had also issued a circular eliminating the need for one to submit a B&L form with an application seeking new power connection in the state.