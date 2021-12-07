No Omicron variant in Vrindavan Covid samples

Agra : Much to the relief of the health authorities in Mathura, none of the seven samples of foreign devotees sent for genome sequencing from Vrindavan contained Omicron virus. All seven tested positive for Covid -19 due to the Delta variant, common during the second wave.

“We are still to get it in writing but it was confirmed by authorities in Lucknow in a telephonic conversation that there was no case of Omicron in Mathura district till date. All seven samples of foreign devotees testing positive for Covid -19 were sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing and authorities there communicated on phone that none of the seven had Omicron,” said Dr Bhoodev, deputy chief medical officer in Mathura.

“All seven Covid positive cases were of Delta variant,” said Dr Bhoodev who informed that presently there were 14 active Covid cases in Mathura, including seven foreign devotees and seven Indians. Isolation period of three positive cases ended on Monday, including the woman from Lithuania who was the first to be tested positive in a Vrindavan ashram.

“In all, 10 foreign nationals from an ashram in Vrindavan had tested Covid positive but samples of the initial seven cases were sent for genome sequencing. These people came from different nations, including Lithuania, Russia, USA, Spain, Switzerland and Austria and landed in India on or about November 15. They were here in Vrindavan as Krishna devotees,” said Dr Bhoodev.

Out of the 10 people testing Covid positive, three returned home before their reports came.

“The first of these cases surfaced on November 25 and was recorded on the Co-WIN portal on November 27. These samples were dispatched through courier to Lucknow on November 28,” the deputy CMO said.

In Agra, a footwear manufacturer tested positive for Covid-19 on November 20 after returning home from Poland. Besides, a non-resident Indian from Spain tested positive last Thursday. He had arrived in India in October and was preparing to move back to Spain and got his RT-PCR test done.

Dr AK Srivastava, CMO, Agra, informed that two others tested positive in Agra but had no travel history. Yet all four samples were sent for genome sequencing and the reports were yet to be received. .