No one can dislodge BJP for next 25-30 yrs: Dinesh Sharma

Agra Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma challenged on Saturday that no one was yet born who could dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party from power for the next 25 to 30 years. Sharma urged his party workers to not lose their cool while responding to provocative speeches and instead, reply democratically by increasing the vote share of the BJP.

Dinesh Sharma, who was in Agra, was interacting with party workers at a programme organised to establish effective communication with voters. He also led the door-to-door campaign for BJP candidate Dr GS Dharmesh who is contesting from Agra Cantt.

“The opposition parties made every effort to dislodge the BJP but failed and so called their ‘B Team’ from Hyderabad (an indirect reference to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi) who began using provocative language against BJP leaders and said that Yogi Adityanath would go to ‘math’ (religious center) and Narendra Modi to Himalayas, leaving none to save their supporters,” Sharma said.

‘These leaders making provocative statements should know that there is rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. Every child of Uttar Pradesh is Yogi and Modi. They should pack their bags as they will not find place in Hyderabad too because after UP elections, Yogi ji is going to Hyderabad to tackle such leaders,” he said.

“Itna jaan lo ki abhi 25 se 30 saal tak BJP ko ukhadne wala koi mai ka lal paida nahi hua” (Let it be known that no one capable of dislodging the BJP for the next 25 to 30 years has been born yet) said Sharma.

Sharma urged party workers to not get provoked by inflammatory statements against the party and its leaders and respond by increasing the vote share of the party.

“A senior leader of the Congress termed Narendra Modi as ‘maut ka saudagar’ while another opposition leader named him ‘hatyara’ (murderer) but PM Modi did not reply himself and it was the masses in Uttar Pradesh who replied. As such, party workers should not lose their cool in election period and have patience,” he said.

Later, Sharma went for door-to-door campaigning and began from Gihara Basti, a locality in reserved constituency of Agra Cantt, told voters about the achievements of the BJP in the state and at the centre and sought votes for party candidate.