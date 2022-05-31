No orders for recovery from ineligible ration card holders: UP govt

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government informed the legislative council on Tuesday that neither the government nor the office of the food commissioner ever issued any orders for the surrender of ration cards and recovery from ineligible beneficiaries.

“There is no provision of recovery under the National Food Security Act itself,” leader of the House, Swatantra Dev Singh said while replying to Bhujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Bhimrao Ambedkar’s charges. “The orders were only for verification of ration cards with the objective of providing benefits to other deserving families,” he added.

Ambedkar earlier pointed out that at least 10 DMs issued orders for surrender of cards and recovery from ineligible people, scaring the poor across the state.

Demanding the chair to allow a debate on the issue of public interest under the Rule 105, he asked the government if DMs issued orders without the government’s permission and if so, what action the government took against those DMs.

Dismissing the adjournment motion, the chairman referred the matter for necessary action.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Ambedkar alleged that the officials had given licences to set up liquor shops in Dalit localities, ignoring such shops’ distance from schools and religious places. He asked if the government would order removal of such liquor shops from Dalit localities.

Minister of state for excise (independent charge) Nitin Agrawal said the government would act if written complaints were received from the affected people.