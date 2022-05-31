Home / Cities / Lucknow News / No orders for recovery from ineligible ration card holders: UP govt
lucknow news

No orders for recovery from ineligible ration card holders: UP govt

A BSP member had pointed out in the legislative council that at least 10 DMs issued orders for surrender of ration cards and recovery from ineligible people, scaring the poor across the state.
There was no provision of recovery under the National Food Security Act, said leader of the House, Swatantra Dev Singh. (Pic for representation)
There was no provision of recovery under the National Food Security Act, said leader of the House, Swatantra Dev Singh. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 31, 2022 08:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government informed the legislative council on Tuesday that neither the government nor the office of the food commissioner ever issued any orders for the surrender of ration cards and recovery from ineligible beneficiaries.

“There is no provision of recovery under the National Food Security Act itself,” leader of the House, Swatantra Dev Singh said while replying to Bhujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Bhimrao Ambedkar’s charges. “The orders were only for verification of ration cards with the objective of providing benefits to other deserving families,” he added.

Ambedkar earlier pointed out that at least 10 DMs issued orders for surrender of cards and recovery from ineligible people, scaring the poor across the state.

Demanding the chair to allow a debate on the issue of public interest under the Rule 105, he asked the government if DMs issued orders without the government’s permission and if so, what action the government took against those DMs.

Dismissing the adjournment motion, the chairman referred the matter for necessary action.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Ambedkar alleged that the officials had given licences to set up liquor shops in Dalit localities, ignoring such shops’ distance from schools and religious places. He asked if the government would order removal of such liquor shops from Dalit localities.

Minister of state for excise (independent charge) Nitin Agrawal said the government would act if written complaints were received from the affected people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh.

    Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post

    Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.&nbsp;

    Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

    ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

  • (HT Photo)

    Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan

    Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.

  • Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/HT)

    One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav

    There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out