Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘No VIP culture in Uttar Pradesh’: Minister Nandi takes bath at villager's house, shares video
lucknow news

‘No VIP culture in Uttar Pradesh’: Minister Nandi takes bath at villager's house, shares video

Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ spent Friday night like a ‘common man’ in Shahjahanpur's Chak Kanhau village.
A screengrab of UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ taking a bath. (Twitter/@NandiGuptaBJP)
Published on May 07, 2022 06:13 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Friday shared two videos on his Twitter handle, stressing that these show that there is no such thing as ‘VIP culture’ under the Yogi Adityanath-led state government. While the first clip shows Nandi taking a bath near a handpump in a village in Shahjahanpur, the second shows him getting ready for work.

 “Began my day with morning tea and talking to people after spending the night at the house of Mrs. Sahodara ji, wife of Shri Leelram ji, in Chak Kanahu village, of Sindhauli development block of Shahjahanpur district. Took a bath there with water from the handpump,” the minister shared on Twitter.

“This is the difference between the Yogi government and previous governments. There is neither any distance nor any difference between the Yogi government and common man. Also, there is no VIP culture,” he posted in a subsequent tweet.

Last week too, Nandi, during a visit to Bareilly, took bath at a citizen’s home after staying there overnight. “After staying overnight and staying at the residence of Mrs. Munni Devi ji (wife of late Amar Singh ji) in Bhartaul village of Bareilly district, the day started by taking bath with hand pump water,” the 48-year-old leader shared on Koo.

 

 

A former leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress, Nandi joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017. A legislator from the Allahabad South assembly constituency, he handles various portfolios in chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.

