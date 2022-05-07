‘No VIP culture in Uttar Pradesh’: Minister Nandi takes bath at villager's house, shares video
Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Friday shared two videos on his Twitter handle, stressing that these show that there is no such thing as ‘VIP culture’ under the Yogi Adityanath-led state government. While the first clip shows Nandi taking a bath near a handpump in a village in Shahjahanpur, the second shows him getting ready for work.
“Began my day with morning tea and talking to people after spending the night at the house of Mrs. Sahodara ji, wife of Shri Leelram ji, in Chak Kanahu village, of Sindhauli development block of Shahjahanpur district. Took a bath there with water from the handpump,” the minister shared on Twitter.
“This is the difference between the Yogi government and previous governments. There is neither any distance nor any difference between the Yogi government and common man. Also, there is no VIP culture,” he posted in a subsequent tweet.
Last week too, Nandi, during a visit to Bareilly, took bath at a citizen’s home after staying there overnight. “After staying overnight and staying at the residence of Mrs. Munni Devi ji (wife of late Amar Singh ji) in Bhartaul village of Bareilly district, the day started by taking bath with hand pump water,” the 48-year-old leader shared on Koo.
A former leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress, Nandi joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017. A legislator from the Allahabad South assembly constituency, he handles various portfolios in chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.
-
After 88 years, train services restored between Bihar’s Kosi and Mithila
Saharsa: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Saturday virtually flagged off a passenger train between Jhanjharpur (Madhubani district) and Nirmali (Supaul) from New Delhi. With this, train services between Kosi and Mithilanchal which were snapped due to a devastating earthquake of 8.0 magnitude in 1934, has now resumed after 88 years.
-
BJP's Tajinder Bagga faces another arrest warrant, from court in Punjab's Mohali
A local court in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday issued a fresh arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and directed the Punjab Police to produce him before the court. On Friday, Bagga, a staunch critic of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested by the Punjab Police based on an FIR on April 1 in connection with the case registered in Mohali.
-
CBI searches properties of AAP MLA Jaswant Singh, others in bank fraud case
Punjab's AAP MLA Jaswant Singh is among seven people and companies named as accused in the case. Balwant Singh, Kulwant Singh, Tejinder Singh, M/s Tara Health Foods Ltd through its directors, M/s Tara Corporation Ltd (renamed as Malaudh Agro Ltd), and some unknown public servants/private persons are other accused named in the bank fraud case.
-
Green boards to replace blackboards in Pune Zilla Parishad schools
PUNE Aiming at raising the educational standards in government schools, particularly in rural areas, blackboards are being replaced with green chalk boards by the Pune Zilla Parishad. Traditionally, blackboards have been a part of schools since many years. However, children who sit at the back in classrooms are facing difficulty in reading the information written on the blackboards. The Pune Zilla Parishad has decided to attract more corporate social responsibility funds for rural schools.
-
Karnataka Cong Chief's images with PSI scam accused Divya tumble out
Images of a meeting between Divya Hagaragi, accused of PSI recruitment scandal and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Sivakumar are being widely shared by the local Karnataka media. The images have emerged at a time when Divya has been imprisoned for her alleged role in the PSI recruitment and the Congress party has been cornering the state BJP government of fostering the scam and seeking the Karnataka Home Minister's resignation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics