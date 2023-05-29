Home / Cities / Lucknow News / NR’s Charbagh Stadium in Lucknow gets 1.07 cr floodlights

NR’s Charbagh Stadium in Lucknow gets 1.07 cr floodlights

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2023 09:55 PM IST

Four poles with 180 lights have been installed in the stadium. The height of each floodlight is about 115ft, says Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Northern Railway (NR) Stadium in Charbagh will now be able to host sports events at night as floodlights have been set up here at a cost of Rs.1.07 crore by the Railways.

The floodlights have been installed at a cost of Rs.1.07 crore. (Sourced)
The floodlights have been installed at a cost of Rs.1.07 crore. (Sourced)

“Four poles with 180 lights have been installed in the stadium. The height of each floodlight is about 115ft,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow.

The lights were inaugurated on Monday by chief guest Satish Kumar Pandey, principal chief engineer and president, Northern Railway Sports Association, New Delhi.

On this occasion, a plantation drive was also carried out on the stadium premises by the chief guest and several other guests. This was followed by a match between the teams of Delhi headquarter and DRM-XI.

Divisional railway manager Suresh Kumar Sapra, along with several senior officials, was present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow
lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out