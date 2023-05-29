NR’s Charbagh Stadium in Lucknow gets 1.07 cr floodlights

LUCKNOW The Northern Railway (NR) Stadium in Charbagh will now be able to host sports events at night as floodlights have been set up here at a cost of Rs.1.07 crore by the Railways. The floodlights have been installed at a cost of Rs.1.07 crore. (Sourced)

“Four poles with 180 lights have been installed in the stadium. The height of each floodlight is about 115ft,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow.

The lights were inaugurated on Monday by chief guest Satish Kumar Pandey, principal chief engineer and president, Northern Railway Sports Association, New Delhi.

On this occasion, a plantation drive was also carried out on the stadium premises by the chief guest and several other guests. This was followed by a match between the teams of Delhi headquarter and DRM-XI.

Divisional railway manager Suresh Kumar Sapra, along with several senior officials, was present on the occasion.

