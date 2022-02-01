Notice to Cong leaders Hardik Patel, Ajay Rai for poll code violation

The deputy collector/ returning officer, 384 Pindra assembly constituency in Varanasi, Rajiv Rai on Tuesday issued a notice to Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, Congress leader Ajai Rai and a Varanasi local Basant Patel for violating the model code of conduct and directed them to give an explanation within 48 hours.

In a press statement, the returning officer stated that a complaint was received from the officer in-charge social media cell that the Congress leaders gathered a crowd of 250 people.

“After examining the complaint, prima facie it is clear that a crowd of about 200-250 was gathered at the residence of Basant Patel in Ratanpur village in Baragaon area on January 30 by Hardik Patel, and former MLA Ajay Rai who is the Congress candidate from Pindra assembly constituency. For it, no permission was obtained from the competent authority by Patel and it is a violation of the model code of conduct and the rules of Covid-19,” the press statement said.