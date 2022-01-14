Notice to nine Varanasi schools for laxity in teen vax drive

A notice has been served to the principals of nine schools for not complying with the order of keeping their institutes open for vaccination of children between 15 to 18 years of age.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma had ordered that all the schools in which children between 15 to 18 years of age study would remain open from January 14 to January 16 for vaccination. But nine schools didn’t comply with the order, the officials said.

Notices have been served to the principals of Nehru Inter College, Railirampur, Sevapuri, Girja Devi Memorial Children Academy, Sevapuri, Chowdhary Ganga Ram Secondary School, Jalhupur, Khandeshwari Baba Inter College, Chandpurin Chiraigaon, Mahamaya Malti Devi Inter College, Malhath, Dabethua, KD Intermediate College, Chiraigaon, BSRN Inter College, Chiraigaon, Rajnandan Sahu Inter College, Narayanpur, Premchand Intermediate College, Bankat, Gajapur, Sevapuri.

The DM said that show-cause notices have been issued against the schools. The schools have been asked to explain why departmental action should not be taken against them for the negligence of duty, and criminal action should not be taken under the relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act-2005.

