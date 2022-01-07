Notorious liquor smuggler held in Lucknow, CM issue directives to curb illegal sale of alcohol

Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday night arrested a wanted liquor smuggler Kamlesh Yadav, who carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his head, from the state capital while launching a crackdown on the sale of illegal alcohol ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, said police officials.

On Friday, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also issued a stern directive to curb the sale of illegal liquor across the state in view of the upcoming UP assembly polls. The state government press note stated that additional chief secretary (ACS) home Awanish Awasthi had issued the directives to the police and other law enforcement agencies to step up vigilance on state borders and porous India-Nepal border.

Awasthi has asked the state agencies to maintain coordination with agencies of other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Jharkhand to curb liquor smuggling in UP from gangs operating from there. He also directed the state agencies to conduct checks to curb the sale of illegal liquor.

Sharing further details about the arrest, the STF press note stated that the notorious liquor smuggler Kamlesh Yadav was arrested on the specific tip-off about his presence at an under-construction house in Sarsawa locality near Shaheed Path on Sultanpur road.

The press note further stated that Yadav, who is a resident of Balia, is in the liquor smuggling business for at least the past six years and had as many as 14 cases registered against him since 2016. He operated his gang in the state through his links with liquor smugglers in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. His gang is registered as a D-5 gang in the state police records, and the STF is collecting details about his other gang members and accomplices to arrest them.