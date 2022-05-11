Now a varsity, Bhatkhande to go big with culture promotion via MoU route
Now, Bhatkhande State Cultural University can give affiliations to music colleges, institutes and cultural organisations in the state and can sign MoUs with any cultural institute in India and abroad for promotion of music and culture.
This will open new vistas for those who wish to research music, fine arts, theatre and other forms of culture. The cultural university can also play an important role in preserving and promoting those art forms which are on the verge of extinction in the country, experts said.
This has become possible after the cabinet approved the Deemed Bhatkhande State Cultural University Ordinance, 2021, on Tuesday.
Tuhin Dwivedi, registrar, Bhatkhande said, “Yes, affiliations will be given to any institute of the state but we will go through the route of MoUs to recognise music institutes of other states and those abroad. Ours is a unique cultural university which is the only one of its kind. There was an urgent need to set up a culture university in the state for the promotion of art and culture. Bhatkhande was a deemed university and now other colleges related to arts can be affiliated to it.
“Artistes produced by Bhatkhande have made their mark in Bollywood, and other spheres of the music world. It is a visionary decision because after the declaration of the film city in Noida, Bhatkhande in Lucknow would form the supply line for the film Industry like the Pune Institute does.”
Kum Kum Dhar, former V-C Bhatkhande and noted Kathak exponent, said, “Bhatkhande has always been a centre of excellence for music but being a university gives you more grace. Now, you can give affiliations to other music colleges, the number of noted music colleges of Jaipur, Gwalior, Delhi used to inquire about affiliation to Bhatkhande in the past but we never had the power to affiliate them because Bhatkhande was under the department of culture. Now, it’s a cultural University.”
Teachers said that the flow of funds to one of the oldest institutes in the country would increase and the working conditions of the staff would improve. Now, the grants from centre and state will come regularly.
Talking over the phone, noted singer Anoop Jalota, who is also an alumnus of Bhatkhande, said, “The cultural university in Lucknow will not only prepare artists, singers, dancers but I am happy that university will bring out more research in Indian classical music, dance, drama, theatre, films and culture. The university will add a new dimension of cultural richness and diversity of Lucknow. It will highlight Lucknow on the international cultural map. “
Pravendra Singh Pinkul, a student of BNA said, “Yes, we want BNA to be affiliated with Bhatkhande in the days to come. Then students here would be able to get a degree in theatre instead of a diploma. A full-fledged culture university will promote courses in fine arts, drama, acting, film-making, music, folk music and instrumental music. New things would be explored in art, music and drama forms and Uttar Pradesh would emerge as a hub of cultural activities in India.”
-
PTC Miss Punjaban case: Inappropriate clauses found in contestants’ contracts, police tell HC
Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it found “inappropriate and illegal” clauses in the contracts of PTC's 'Miss Punjaban' beauty pageant contestants during the investigation into an FIR registered on a complaint of sexual harassment. The response has been submitted to the bail pleas of Rabinder Narayan, the managing director of PTC, and Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23, which is organised by PTC.
-
MTDC resorts, a popular spot for destination weddings
Pune: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation resorts have become a major sought-after destination wedding spots. With April-May being popular months for Indian weddings, MTDC plans to offer deals to attract customers. According to MTDC, several destination weddings took place at its resorts, mainly at Panshet and Karla locations, in April. “Work from nature” facility is also offered for professionals to work remotely with Wi-Fi connection at MTDC resorts.
-
Find solution of effluent discharge from dairy complex: Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the department to resolve the contentious issue of dairies located near the Buddha Nullah on Tajpur Road and in Hambran area. Superintending engineer (SE O&M cell) Rajinder Singh said the commissioner has asked for early resolution of effluent from dairy units polluting the Buddha Nullah.
-
Two booked for duping carpet godown owner of ₹3.65 lakh
PUNE Two people, including a man and a woman, were booked in a case of cheating a carpet business owner by providing him forged property tax receipts and taking money from him. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 56-year-old man living in Kondhwa Budrukh. Over the weeks between August 2021 and October 2021, the two took ₹3,65,850 for the promised property tax payment receipts.
-
UP Covid report: In last 24 hrs 231 recoveries, 179 new cases, 2 deaths
UP reported 179 new Covid-19 cases from amongst 1,26,870 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed on Wednesday. Two deaths – one each from Saharanpur and Sitapur – were reported. 16 districts have zero active cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics