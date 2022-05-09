Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, LU teachers to spread awareness about govt schemes in villages
lucknow news

Now, LU teachers to spread awareness about govt schemes in villages

Teachers of the University have started work in this direction and visited the rural area in Tandor Kheda, district Hardoi, and tried to evaluate the benefits of schemes being run by the government, and the status of their implementation
The university is taking this initiative while drawing inspiration from the appeal made by governor and the chancellor of University of Lucknow, Anandiben Patel (File pic)
Published on May 09, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The University of Lucknow (LU) has started a special campaign to spread awareness about various welfare schemes of the government along with education facilities in rural areas of the state.

The university is taking this initiative while drawing inspiration from the appeal made by governor and the chancellor of University of Lucknow, Anandiben Patel, wherein she suggested the teachers to reach out to the rural pockets and spread awareness among villagers about various government schemes.

Teachers of the University have started work in this direction and visited the rural area in Tandor Kheda, district Hardoi, and tried to evaluate the benefits of schemes being run by the government, and the status of their implementation.

After talking to the teachers who went on this tour, it was found that people residing in the rural area are getting the benefits of various schemes like cylinders, ration, etc. and there was arrangement of toilets in the village, said an official.

In this village, the team of teachers of the university also identified such people who are not getting the full benefits of these schemes and arrangements have been started for them to provide them benefits of the schemes, said dean students welfare, Prof Poonam Tandon.

The university is also going to undertake training in the operation and maintenance of equipment like solar water pumps in the context of the ‘Kusum scheme’ of the government in rural areas, she said.

