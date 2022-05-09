Now, LU teachers to spread awareness about govt schemes in villages
The University of Lucknow (LU) has started a special campaign to spread awareness about various welfare schemes of the government along with education facilities in rural areas of the state.
The university is taking this initiative while drawing inspiration from the appeal made by governor and the chancellor of University of Lucknow, Anandiben Patel, wherein she suggested the teachers to reach out to the rural pockets and spread awareness among villagers about various government schemes.
Teachers of the University have started work in this direction and visited the rural area in Tandor Kheda, district Hardoi, and tried to evaluate the benefits of schemes being run by the government, and the status of their implementation.
After talking to the teachers who went on this tour, it was found that people residing in the rural area are getting the benefits of various schemes like cylinders, ration, etc. and there was arrangement of toilets in the village, said an official.
In this village, the team of teachers of the university also identified such people who are not getting the full benefits of these schemes and arrangements have been started for them to provide them benefits of the schemes, said dean students welfare, Prof Poonam Tandon.
The university is also going to undertake training in the operation and maintenance of equipment like solar water pumps in the context of the ‘Kusum scheme’ of the government in rural areas, she said.
Case seeking daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal will not be withdrawn: Four petitioners
Four of the five women petitioners in the case seeking daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi on Sunday said they would not withdraw the case. They made their stand clear after Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Vishen, whose organisation had backed the original plea by the five women, on Sunday morning said the case would be withdrawn on Monday.
FIR against Sudarshan News channel director Ramdas Chavhanke in Jodhpur for ‘misleading tweet’
The Jodhpur Police on Sunday booked Sudarshan News channel director Ramdas Chavhanke for a “misleading” tweet that the police concluded could disturb communal harmony. The Jodhpur Police announced on Sunday on Twitter that action has been taken against Ramdas Chavhanke for a viral post that he had put out and asked people not to circulate any photos or videos that raise communal tension. The case has been registered at Udai Mandir police station, police said.
50-year-old mistaken for his son, killed in Shirur; teenager held
A 19-year-old was arrested by Pune rural police for killing a 50-year-old man while a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere was asleep at his residence in Shirur after mistaking him for his son. The incident took place on Friday (May 6) morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere. Thevurkar was identified as Nikhil Thevurkar, according to the police. Thevurkar as well as Dhere's son, Utkarsh Dhere have a criminal record of body offences.
Process to hand over land at Salim Ali Park yet to begin
PUNE Three months after Maharashtra's minister of environment and tourism Aaditya Thackeray asked for land to be acquired by the forest department at the Salim Ali Biodiversity Park, the process is yet to commence. One part of the land is under a private dispute. “The activists are demanding both the areas to be handed over to the forest department for the preservation of biodiversity but no decision has been taken yet on the issue,” said Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner (estate) at PMC, who coordinates the issue.
Only 60 CNG pumps for 2 lakh vehicles in Pune, drivers queue for at least 1.5 hours
PUNE Every day, Sumit Kamathe has to wait in a long queue for more than half-an-hour to fill up CNG gas in his car. Kamathe is not alone for there are only 60 CNG pumps in Pune catering to around 2 lakh CNG cars, making refueling of CNG vehicles an arduous and time-taking task for owners. Meanwhile, people are increasingly purchasing CNG vehicles over the past few months due to the hike in fuel prices.
