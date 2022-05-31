Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now, Lucknow’s NBRI boasts of world’s largest water lily
lucknow news

Now, Lucknow’s NBRI boasts of world’s largest water lily

NBRI officials expect that the floating leaves of this unique aquatic plant, the giant amazonian water lily (Victoria amazonica) would soon be available for public viewing.
Giant Amazonian Waterlily at NBRI, Lucknow. (HT photo)
Giant Amazonian Waterlily at NBRI, Lucknow. (HT photo)
Published on May 31, 2022 11:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAakash Ghosh, Lucknow

The CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) Lucknow has planted the world’s largest water lily in its garden.

NBRI officials expect that the floating leaves of this unique aquatic plant, the giant amazonian water lily (Victoria amazonica) would soon be available for public viewing.

“We are keeping an eye on the plant right now. Once it fully blooms, we will open it for the public,” said Dr KJ Singh, senior scientist, CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow.

Currently, only the AJC Bose Indian Botanical Garden in Howrah and a few gardens in south India have these species. “This would be the first of its kind not only in Lucknow but also in north India,” Dr Singh said.

“Giant water lilies with large floating leaves can reach up to 2.4 meters in diameter with a thick rim up to 20 centimeters high. These leaves are strong enough to support the weight of a small child,” he added.

The 65 acres of CSIR-NBRI’s botanical garden, is a repository of more than 6000 species or cultivars (plant variety that has been produced in cultivation by selective breeding) of native and exotic plant groups.

Source of income

Water lilies are the most popular aquatic plant and have huge horticulture market value. Majority of the varieties in horticultural trade are of foreign land especially, Thailand, China and Australia.

“We at CSIR-NBRI are trying to make Indian hybrids through our research so that it can be popularised and commercialised in the Indian market,” Dr Singh said.

“This will also make India self-reliant and import substitution. Luckily, we are now witnessing a water lily wave, probably due to the presence of a lot of lilies in the Indian markets. This is a good sign,” he added.

He also said that CSIR-NBRI aims to collaborate with people associated with horticulture. “We also have plans to develop societies having people with similar interests. We will also organise Indian water lily festivals,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh.

    Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post

    Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.&nbsp;

    Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

    ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

  • (HT Photo)

    Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan

    Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.

  • Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/HT)

    One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav

    There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out