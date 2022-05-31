Now, Lucknow’s NBRI boasts of world’s largest water lily
The CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) Lucknow has planted the world’s largest water lily in its garden.
NBRI officials expect that the floating leaves of this unique aquatic plant, the giant amazonian water lily (Victoria amazonica) would soon be available for public viewing.
“We are keeping an eye on the plant right now. Once it fully blooms, we will open it for the public,” said Dr KJ Singh, senior scientist, CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow.
Currently, only the AJC Bose Indian Botanical Garden in Howrah and a few gardens in south India have these species. “This would be the first of its kind not only in Lucknow but also in north India,” Dr Singh said.
“Giant water lilies with large floating leaves can reach up to 2.4 meters in diameter with a thick rim up to 20 centimeters high. These leaves are strong enough to support the weight of a small child,” he added.
The 65 acres of CSIR-NBRI’s botanical garden, is a repository of more than 6000 species or cultivars (plant variety that has been produced in cultivation by selective breeding) of native and exotic plant groups.
Source of income
Water lilies are the most popular aquatic plant and have huge horticulture market value. Majority of the varieties in horticultural trade are of foreign land especially, Thailand, China and Australia.
“We at CSIR-NBRI are trying to make Indian hybrids through our research so that it can be popularised and commercialised in the Indian market,” Dr Singh said.
“This will also make India self-reliant and import substitution. Luckily, we are now witnessing a water lily wave, probably due to the presence of a lot of lilies in the Indian markets. This is a good sign,” he added.
He also said that CSIR-NBRI aims to collaborate with people associated with horticulture. “We also have plans to develop societies having people with similar interests. We will also organise Indian water lily festivals,” he added.
