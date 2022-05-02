Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, ‘May I Help You’ desks at CCSI airport for senior citizens

At the CCSI Airport, the ‘May I Help You’ desks have been set up at the departure and arrival halls of Terminal 1 and 2.
The service is meant to solve problems of the elderly. (HT file)
Published on May 02, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport administration in Lucknow has started a service for senior citizens, ‘May I help You’ for their comfort, safety and security, from Monday.

According to spokesperson of the airport, a customer service executive (CSE) is specially appointed to help the senior citizens. At the CCSI Airport, the ‘May I Help You’ desks have been set up at the departure and arrival halls of Terminal 1 and 2. The CSEs designated at these desks help passengers navigate issues they face at the airport.

On Monday, two senior citizens travelling to Hyderabad were not aware of the mandatory web check-in process to get boarding passes, said the spokesperson.

“The customer service executive, who was stationed at the ‘May I Help You’ desk of Terminal 2 helped them with the procedure and generated their boarding passes. The passengers also enquired whether they would have to do the same process on their return flight to which she responded in affirmative,” he said.

The passengers were happy with her help, thanked her and proceeded towards the security check, said the spokesperson.

