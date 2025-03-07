Now, no service period compulsion for teachers’ inter-dist transfer in U.P.

Online applications for inter-district mutual transfer of teachers working in government-run primary (classes 1 to 5), upper primary (classes 6 to 8) and composite (classes 1 to 8) schools functioning under UP Basic Education Council across Uttar Pradesh will be accepted from April 1 to 11. A teacher busy teaching kids in a government-run primary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

Many important changes have been made this time in the process as per an order issued by UP Basic Education Council secretary Surendra Kumar Tiwari on Thursday.

The most important change, as specified in the missive dated March 6 sent to BSAs of all districts, a copy of which is with HT, is that the compulsion of any minimum service period for a teacher to be eligible for inter-district transfers has been done away with.

This virtually paves way even for a newly appointed teacher in a district to also apply for transfer to another district, confirmed officials of the state basic education department. This process now can benefit around 4.58 lakh teachers working in over 1 lakh government-run schools functioning under UP Basic Education Council in the state.

Another important feature is that teachers will get the opportunity to transfer more than once. Last time, teachers who had taken advantage of inter-district mutual transfer once in the past were stopped from reapplying.

Likewise, the rule of transfer from one school to another specific school has been included in the government order itself unlike last time. This means a teacher in agreement with their counterpart teacher of a school would be able to exchange their positions instead of the respective BSA having the right to select the school in the district in which a teacher is getting transferred.

Also, the headmaster of a primary school can be transferred mutually with an assistant teacher of an upper primary or composite school this time.

As per the order, a committee will be constituted at the district level under the respective CDO for the transfers, in which the principal of the district institute of education and training (DIET) and the finance and accounts officer (basic education) of the district will be the members while the BSA will be the member secretary.

Website to be updated by March 10

The BSA will modify/update the details of teachers like on the Manav Sampada portal of UP Government by March 10. The data will be made available to the national informatics centre by the state project office of Samagra Shiksha between March 11 and 25.

For mutual inter-district transfer, online registrations will be done from April 1 to 11 and thereafter by April 15 teachers will submit the printout of their online application forms to the BSA office concerned.