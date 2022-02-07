Now, people sans ID card can also take Covid vax jab

LUCKNOW/AGRA Now, people who do not have any ID cards will also be covered under the Covid vaccination drive through manual sessions. These include shelterless widows, persons in old age homes, nomads, sadhus and monks, said health department officials.

A manual session is one where doses are issued on the ID of the vaccination centre’s nodal officer or superintendent of the hospital/health facility where vaccination centre is running. Names of PWIs are noted with their address and phone number of a known person, which may be used to call them for the second dose.

People without identification (PWI) are those who do not have any identity such as Aadhaar or PAN card, which are mandatorily used to register beneficiaries before a Covid vaccine dose is allotted.

“Instead of online registration, PWIs are registered through a manual sessions at vaccination centres,” said Dr MK Singh, in-charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

“Till now, we have identified about 2,500 PWIs and their vaccination is underway. Details of these people will be kept at the vaccination centre or health facility from where the dose is issued for them. The total data will be added to the beneficiary count,” he added.

Experts said this step was necessary. “Irrespective of whether they have identity card or not, some people can always be infection spreaders. Hence Covid vaccination for all above 15 years of age is necessary. Vaccinating PWIs will ensure there are no infection spreaders,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

According to estimates, over 5,000 PWIs could be living in Lucknow that has administered first doses of the vaccine to about 103% of the targeted population above 18 years.

According to the data, Lucknow has administered 74,84,583 Covid vaccine doses, including 41,94,204 first doses, which is over 100% of the given target, and 31,95,925 second doses.

REACHING OUT TO PWIs

If you find a PWI, he/she can be referred to a government Covid vaccination centre in the area, where details of these people will be noted. “As one vial of Covid vaccine has 10 doses, such PWIs are vaccinated in batches of 10 or more,” said Dr Singh. People can also register the name of PWIs with their phone number, which will be used to inform when the second dose becomes due.

VAX OF WIDOWS IN MATHURA

“There is concern over the vaccination of widows residing in Vrindavan town of Mathura. Most of them reach this religious town due to circumstances beyond their control and therefore do not carry their Aaadhar card or other ID proofs while leaving homes,” stated Dr Laxmi Gautam, working for widows in Vrindavan through ‘Kanakdhara Foundation’, a voluntary organisation.

“We had undertaken campaigns to get Aadhaar cards made for widows living in ashrams. Hence those at government-backed ashrams were administered their vaccination dose. But many of the widows who are into begging are not being covered by vaccination drives. Even some of them at the ashrams don’t have identity proofs,” she said.

Vinita Verma from ‘Sulabh International’ stated that widows attached to them were vaccinated and had their Aadhaar cards.

However, deputy chief medical officer Dr Bhoodev (goes by one name) claimed that extensive campaigns were undertaken to vaccinate these widows residing in different ashrams of Vrindavan.

“Even if these widows do not have Aadhaar card, we vaccinate them on the basis of identity provided by the ashram managements. To take care of widows not associated with recognized ashrams, we have taken up vaccination drives at temples, where shelterless widows come,” he said.

In Agra, RTI activist Naresh Paras has taken up issue of transgenders not going for vaccination. “There are about 142 transgenders on the voters’ list of Agra district. But due to lack of awareness, none of them have taken the jab as they are not in favour of getting vaccinated,” said Paras who had been leading vaccination drives in slum areas.