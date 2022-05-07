Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now, prenatal testing available at RML institute
lucknow news

Now, prenatal testing available at RML institute

Department of obstetrics and gynaecologyhas started prenatal investigations for expecting mothers, including foetal anomaly scan, chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis
By availing these tests, the birth of any probable child with structural anomalies or mental retardation can be avoided. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday started the facility of prenatal testing in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology. The facility is available at the Ram Prakash Gupta Memorial Mother and Child State Referral Hospital, on the Shaheed Path.

According to a press statement, the department has started prenatal investigations for expecting mothers, including foetal anomaly scan, chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis.

“Amniocentesis is an ultrasound-guided procedure in which some amniotic fluid is withdrawn from around the foetus with the help of a needle and can be subjected to chromosomal and molecular tests. This can make it possible to diagnose chromosomal disorders (such as Down syndrome) as well as various genetic disorders,” said the press statement.

The Department of obstetrics and gynaecology has also started facilities for genetic counselling and foetal autopsy. These tests are highly recommended if the pregnant women are of 35 years of age or more and are at high risk of scoring in double-marker or quadruple-marker tests or have positive non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS).

These investigations should also be done if a foetus has any abnormal ultrasonography finding, or if there is any family history of genetic disease (such as thalassemia, haemophilia, muscular dystrophy), or if either/both parents are carriers or patients of any inherited disorder, or past history of any child with birth-defects.

By availing these tests, the birth of any probable child with structural anomalies or mental retardation can be avoided.

