Now, prenatal testing available at RML institute
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday started the facility of prenatal testing in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology. The facility is available at the Ram Prakash Gupta Memorial Mother and Child State Referral Hospital, on the Shaheed Path.
According to a press statement, the department has started prenatal investigations for expecting mothers, including foetal anomaly scan, chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis.
“Amniocentesis is an ultrasound-guided procedure in which some amniotic fluid is withdrawn from around the foetus with the help of a needle and can be subjected to chromosomal and molecular tests. This can make it possible to diagnose chromosomal disorders (such as Down syndrome) as well as various genetic disorders,” said the press statement.
The Department of obstetrics and gynaecology has also started facilities for genetic counselling and foetal autopsy. These tests are highly recommended if the pregnant women are of 35 years of age or more and are at high risk of scoring in double-marker or quadruple-marker tests or have positive non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS).
These investigations should also be done if a foetus has any abnormal ultrasonography finding, or if there is any family history of genetic disease (such as thalassemia, haemophilia, muscular dystrophy), or if either/both parents are carriers or patients of any inherited disorder, or past history of any child with birth-defects.
By availing these tests, the birth of any probable child with structural anomalies or mental retardation can be avoided.
SEC asks local bodies to begin pre-poll exercise even as elections unlikely before September
Although the Supreme Court has directed the State Election Commission to begin the election process in two weeks and hold the local body elections, which are due or overdue, at the earliest, the polls are unlikely to be conducted before September for various reasons. The SEC on Friday issued notifications directing 25 district councils and 284 panchayat samitis to commence the pre-poll exercise.
State reports 200 plus new Covid-19 cases, second day in a row
Mumbai: The daily caseload of Covid-19 is witnessing a rise in Maharashtra again. On Friday, the state recorded 205 new infections, taking the total count of cases to 7,878,801. It was the second consecutive day when the state reported 200 plus cases after a gap of over 42 days. The tally of active cases is also slowly going up and has increased to 1,161 after 153 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
Class 10, 12 results to be declared in June
As Class 10 and 12 students appeared for offline exams held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) after a gap of two years, students are now eagerly awaiting results. Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the first week of June till June 10, while Class 10 results will be declared in the third week of June till June 20.
Centre approves move to hike salary of Delhi legislators
Delhi's MLAs are set to receive a 66.67% hike in salary and allowances and get paid ₹90,000 a month, up from the existing ₹54,000, with the central government giving “prior approval” for the salary increase, a spokesperson for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday.
Pune reports normal day temperatures compared to rest of Maharashtra
While some parts of Maharashtra are witnessing day temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, Pune city is reporting normal day temperatures. On Friday night, the temperature was 19 degree Celsius making it a relatively cooler night. However, day temperature at Shivajinagar on Friday was 39.3 degree Celsius, which is only 1.5 degree Celsius above normal. Still, some parts of Pune are continuing to report day temperatures marginally above 40 degree Celsius.
