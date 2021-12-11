Now, QR codes on all exercising machines in Prayagraj’s open-air gyms

Even as health-conscious people in Prayagraj are in increasing numbers using the open-air gyms installed at 200-odd sites across the city, officials have decided to take further steps to not only attract more people but also ensure that they use each of the exercising machines properly to derive maximum benefit.

Noting that locals using these machines are oblivious regarding their proper use, officials have now decided to put up quick response (QR) codes on all the 2000-odd exercise machines installed in open air gyms set up under the Prayagraj Smart City project. By scanning these QR codes with their mobile phones, users will be able to access relevant information regarding proper use of these exercise machines, officials say.

The decision in this regard was taken at the review meeting held under divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal to assess the progress of the works being done under Smart City Project and Prayagraj Development Authority.

“The open-air gyms were started by us with the aim of helping denizens remain fit and to provide all the exercising equipment to them free of cost which were otherwise only available in commercially run gymnasiums. Now as the user scans the QR code from their mobile phones, all the information about how the machine can be used and for which exercise would become available immediately”, said divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal. Display of these QR codes would go a long way in making these equipment more user friendly, he added.

For the past around two years, a set of 12 equipment with the numbers differing slightly as per the area available have been installed at different parks, roadsides and open spaces in various localities of the city. As the sets of exercise equipment are very sturdy and free of cost, it became an instant hit among the locals and within no time they became immensely popular.

Among the locations where these exercising equipment are installed include Durga Puja Park of Preetam Nagar, Children’s Park Church Lane, Shivaji Park and Saraswati Park of Mumforganj, D Park of Katra, Kalyani Devi Park of Attarsuai, Ramleela Park of Allahapur, Swarooprani Park of Zero Road, Dilip Jaiswal Park of Kdyganj, Hashimpur Park of Tagore town etc.

Along with these, open spaces besides several important roads also have the equipment installed. Some of the equipment include chin-up dipping, standing waist trainer, solder wheel, space walker, bicycle, leg press, rowing machine, pull chair, chest press, scaling ladder, sit up bench etc.