Now refund the money, orders Supreme Court after UP withdraws recovery cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to refund the money recovered from persons alleged to have damaged public property during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in December 2019.

The direction followed a decision taken by the state government on February 14 and 15 to withdraw all recovery proceedings initiated in 274 claim cases.

The top court last week ruled that the tribunals constituted by the state to hear the recovery claims had to be headed by a retired judicial officer and not an additional district magistrate. The court, while hearing a petition by one Parwaiz Arif Titu challenging the recovery notices, was willing to set aside the recovery proceedings but gave a week’s time to the state government to consider withdrawing all proceedings.

On Friday, the UP government’s additional advocate general (AAG) Garima Prasad informed the court that in view of the court’s earlier observations, the state has withdrawn the show cause notices and subsequent proceedings initiated with regard to the December 2019 anti-CAA protests.

Prasad further stated that all the 274 files will now be taken up by the claims tribunals constituted under the newly enacted Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act 2020 which provides for judicial members to man the claims tribunals. She requested the court for a status quo order as otherwise whatever property was attached and the money collected under the earlier proceedings will have to be refunded.

But the court was not in agreement. Directing refund, the bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, “Since the orders in pursuance of the show cause notices have been withdrawn by the state, there shall be a refund of recoveries already made. This shall not prejudice the proceedings before the claims tribunal at the subsequent stage.”

The court told Prasad, “Imagine a citizen’s property gets attached and the order is withdrawn, can we say that the attachment can continue.” When the bench asked about the amount to be refunded, the state replied that the amount is worth crores of rupees although no specific figure was cited.

Prasad said, “This order will send a very wrong message. This goes against the spirit of this court’s earlier orders that such acts (of damage to public property) should not go unpunished. The entire law will be frustrated as people will think that no action will be taken in such cases.”

The bench appreciated the state’s fair stand to withdraw the cases and said, “We have not said that you cannot pursue your remedies against damage caused to public property. You have the new law and we have no doubt about the power, ability and duty of the state to recover the damages. We have protected you as the tribunal can increase or decrease the compensation to be paid.”

Moreover, the court reminded the state government that all consequences of their decision to withdraw the earlier proceedings must follow. “The recoveries have been made in pursuance of invalid orders. In certain category of cases, we do not grant refund such as unjust enrichment of taxes by business houses. But here the burden has been passed on to people. We have to follow the yardsticks of our own constitutional jurisprudence,” the bench added.

As the state government is in the midst of an election, Prasad pointed out that the model code of conduct will come in the way of the state to remove some of the procedural difficulties in moving claims under the 2020 law. But the court responded stating that the model code cannot restrict you from enforcing court orders. “We have clarified that the basis for refund is the decision to withdraw proceedings in light of the government order issued on February 14 and 15.”

The petitioner represented by advocate Nilofar Khan informed the court that poor people are at the receiving end of the notices and required a refund. She further pointed out that the court should clarify that the present order will not come in the way of the petitioners if they intend to challenge any procedure under the 2020 law. The court said that such a clarification is not needed as the 2020 law is not under challenge in this petition.

Pursuant to the anti-CAA protests, the UP government registered 106 FIRs against 833 persons while initiating 274 recovery proceedings. Orders were passed in 236 cases while in 38, proceedings were closed. The state had vowed to act against the rioters with a harsh hand as according to official figures, 451 policemen were injured besides damage to public property.

The 2020 law provides for a punishment of jail for one year or a fine ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh for persons found guilty of damaging public or private property during protests.