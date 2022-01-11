Now, SP leader orders ‘Aligarh lock’ for BJP UP unit chief

A few days after he booked a Lucknow-Gorakhpur air ticket for CM Yogi Adityanath for March 11, a day after the announcement of UP assembly poll results, Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesman IP Singh on Tuesday placed an order for an Aligarh brass lock for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Swatantra Dev Singh on BJP UP state headquarters address.

The SP later tweeted the order’s screenshot. Singh placed the order following the resignation of Swami Prasad Maurya from the Yogi ministry as some BJP MLAs also left the party during the day. Tagging Swatantra Dev Singh on Twitter, IP Singh wrote: “Omprakash Rajbhar ji, Jayant Choudhary ji, Rajmata Krishna Patel ji, Sanjay Chauhan ji and now Swamiprasad Maurya ji are with Samajwadi Party. I have sent a lock to BJP Headquarters @swatantrabjp ji as a gift, put it after March 10 (result day) and go home. It’s not a wave, it’s the SP storm.”

When some followers while replying to the tweet wrote that the lock should be from Aligarh, IP Singh naming the brand of the lock said the lock was indeed from Aligarh. IP Singh was earlier in the BJP. He was expelled from the party in April 2019 for openly saying that he would support SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in 2019 Lok Sabha polls on Azamgarh seat. He subsequently joined the SP.