Now, written test to precede interview in asst prof’s appointment at UP govt degree colleges

Now, appointments of assistant professors in government degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be done through a written examination along with an interview. Earlier, these appointments were done on the basis of interviews alone.

To bring about more transparency, the UP Cabinet on Thursday made an amendment in the recruitment process of assistant professors in government degree colleges.

Briefing the media about changes brought in the rules, higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the process of appointment to the post of assistant professors in the government degree colleges of the state has been changed.

Upadhyay said the amendment to the Higher Education Service Rules has been approved. With the introduction of written examination in appointment, there will be no complaints of discrimination and it will bring in greater transparency.

In the proposal, the weightage of written examination will be 70% and that of interview 30%. The CM, however, has asked to reduce the weightage of interviews further. A committee has been formed to recommend it. The weightage of the written will be increased to more than 70%.

The minister said the UP Cabinet on Thursday amended the Rule 15 (3) of Uttar Pradesh Higher Education (Group-A) Service Rules, 1985, and included the written exam (subjective type) in the selection process. This amendment will be applicable under the UP Higher Education (Group-A) Service (Third Amendment) Rules-2025, a spokesperson said. The proposal was aimed to bring improvement in the appointment process of assistant professors.

The UP Cabinet also took a step towards establishing a private university in the meeting of the council of ministers held under chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The establishment of Dr KN Modi University in Modinagar in Ghaziabad district has been approved.

“This university will be established by Dr KN Modi Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research Trust that will be spread over 20.45 acres of land in village Bisokhar and Begumabad Budana, in Modinagar tehsil,” the minister said.

According to the proposal, the Uttar Pradesh Private University Act, 2019, will be amended and the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, will be promulgated, after which the operating authority letter will be issued to the university. He said it is an important step to promote quality higher education in the state, which will provide employment-oriented education to the local youth.