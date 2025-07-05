NR’s initiative: QR-based safety literature, digital handbook to guide stn masters

In a step towards operational modernisation and enhanced safety, Northern Railway’s Lucknow Division has introduced QR code-enabled safety literature for all field staff, along with a comprehensive digital work handbook for station masters. (Pic for representation only)

“The new digital initiative aims to provide field personnel with instant access to key operational documents such as rule books, circulars, Joint Procedure Orders (JPOs), and Station Working Rule Diagrams (SWRDs). These resources, now accessible via QR codes, are expected to improve efficiency, promote accuracy, and reinforce safety protocols during train operations,” said railways sharing details.

In addition, station masters will now be equipped with a digital QR-enabled work manual, designed to assist in both routine operations and emergency situations. The manual covers crucial aspects like station management, signalling, operational procedures, and emergency protocols, all presented in a simplified and easy-to-navigate format.

“This digital safety documentation initiative will empower staff by keeping them updated and better prepared,” said NR’s Lucknow Divisional Railway Manager Sunil Kumar Verma, adding that it will also help ensure passenger safety, especially during critical situations at stations.

The initiative is aligned with the broader goals of the ‘Digital India’ mission and Indian Railways’ ‘Safety First’ vision, added a railway press note.

Officials believe the transition to digitised safety tools not only streamlines workflows but also marks a step forward in ensuring quick decision-making and real-time reference support for frontline railway staff.