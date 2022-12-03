Nursing institutes ink pact with U.P. State Medical Faculty to improve healthcare

Twelve nursing and paramedical institutes have signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF), to improve the quality of education and training. Under the MoU, faculty members from each institute will be trained on effective teaching skills and clinical skills standardisation by experts at the UPSMF.

“The initiative is aimed at improving healthcare services in Uttar Pradesh as envisioned by chief minister Yogi Adityanath under ‘Mission Niramaya’, to uplift the quality of nursing and medical institutions. The state government aims to identify one mentor institute for quality standards in each division by March 2023,” a press statement from the state government read on Friday. The first part of the five-day residential training programme commenced on November 28.

The 12 institutes are in different districts. In Bareilly, Rohilkhand College of Nursing, in Etawah, UP University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Nightingale Institute of Nursing, and School of Medical Sciences and Research, Sharda University, in Gonda, SCPM College of Nursing and Paramedical Sciences, in Kanpur, GSVM College of Nursing, in Lucknow, College of Nursing, Institute of Paramedicals (BABA), in Meerut, IIMT College of Medical Sciences, LLRM Medical College, and Panna Dhai Maa Subharti Nursing College, in Saharanpur, Hillary Clinton Nursing School, and in Gorakhpur, Guru Shri Gorakhnath College of Nursing.

“The quality of education in nursing and paramedical institutes has a direct impact upon the quality of nursing care in hospitals. A good nursing student will help increase patient satisfaction from day one,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. He said, “The government’s initiative will also bring about standardisation among nursing and paramedical institutes.”

The institutes will be evaluated on their teaching, pedagogy, availability of infrastructure, and behavioural skills of students. Two faculty members from each of the institutes will be trained on effective teaching skills and clinical skills standardization by UPSMF and its technical partners, read the press statement.

After the training, these faculty members will work on improving the standards in their own institutes and other institutes. The improvement in the quality will be assessed through the Quality Council of India (QCI).

Durga Shakti Nagpal, special secretary, medical education, further said this is an opportunity for institutes to elevate their standards. Alok Kumar, principal secretary, medical education, said that these 12 mentor institutes have a presence in seven divisions of Uttar Pradesh. By March 2023, there are plans to identify at least one mentor institute in each division of Uttar Pradesh. The move aims to build platforms for below-par institutes to uplift their quality.

UPSMF is a representative body of the national medical commission and monitors quality of education in medical institutes.