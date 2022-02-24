Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Obsessed lover stabs girl to death in broad daylight in Baghpat
The accused then reached Baghpat police station holding the knife used to kill the girl and surrendered before the police.
Baghpat police station sub-inspector said the accused was upset as the family of the girl was against his marriage. (pic for representation)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 10:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

In a shocking incident, an obsessed lover stabbed a young girl to death in broad daylight in Baghpat on Thursday morning.

The accused then reached the police station, holding the knife used in the crime, and surrendered before the police.

Baghpat police station sub-inspector said that Deepa, 20, had an affair with Rinku, who is a vendor. Rinku wanted to marry Deepa, but her family members were against their relationship.

The girls’ father told the police that Rinku came to their house on Tuesday and threatened to kill Deepa if they are not allowed to get married.

On Thursday morning, Deepa was returning home after visiting a market when Rinku attacked her near Gurudwara street. Rinku stabbed the victim in the neck and on other parts of the body in broad daylight and fled.

People took the injured girl to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Meanwhile, Rinku reached the Baghpat police station and surrendered.

