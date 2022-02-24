Obsessed lover stabs girl to death in broad daylight in Baghpat
In a shocking incident, an obsessed lover stabbed a young girl to death in broad daylight in Baghpat on Thursday morning.
The accused then reached the police station, holding the knife used in the crime, and surrendered before the police.
Baghpat police station sub-inspector said that Deepa, 20, had an affair with Rinku, who is a vendor. Rinku wanted to marry Deepa, but her family members were against their relationship.
The girls’ father told the police that Rinku came to their house on Tuesday and threatened to kill Deepa if they are not allowed to get married.
On Thursday morning, Deepa was returning home after visiting a market when Rinku attacked her near Gurudwara street. Rinku stabbed the victim in the neck and on other parts of the body in broad daylight and fled.
People took the injured girl to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Meanwhile, Rinku reached the Baghpat police station and surrendered.
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.