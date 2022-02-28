Odd semester exams begin at KMC Language Univ, CSJMU

The odd semester exams started in Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, on Monday.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University is conducting exams for UG students, CSJMU is holding exams for professional courses, including bachelors and masters.

Stringent measures have been taken by the proctorial board to ensure that there is no cheating in the exams, said KMCLU media in charge, Tanu Dang.

On Monday, 11 students were caught using unfair means by the university’s flying squad and proctorial board members. To ensure fair conduct, all examinations are being conducted under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, and the candidates are only allowed to enter the examination hall without shoes and socks. The use of mobile phones, electronic gadgets etc, are also prohibited during the examination.

Meanwhile, the CSJMU press release claimed it is for the first time that any university of the state is conducting examinations in accordance with the guidelines of the new education policy (NEP2020).

For these examinations, 242 centres have been set up in 10 districts. Out of which 40 are aided, 12 are government, and 190 are self-financed colleges.

To ensure that the exams are conducted fairly, and without any malpractice, a robust system has been established.

All these centres are being monitored in real-time from the university through a centralized CCTV surveillance setup.

The pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Awasthi, while inspecting the monitoring centres, said, the university administration is vigilant and centrally connected to all the colleges. “We are also in real-time contact with every centre to further ensure the fair conduction of examination. All these exams are being conducted following the Covid protocol,” he said.