ODOC to be Uttar Pradesh’s new strength: CM Yogi

Extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of UP Diwas, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the ‘One District, One Cuisine’ (ODOC) initiative would become Uttar Pradesh’s new strength. Chief ministerYogi Aditanath presenting a memento to Union home minister Amit Shah during the UP Diwas celebrations at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

In a separate message posted on X to mark UP Diwas, Yogi said the state had broken free from years of struggle and policy apathy to emerge from the ‘Bimaru’ category and establish itself as India’s growth engine.

Addressing the UP Diwas celebrations at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in the state capital, the chief minister read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message for the people of the state.

“When Uttar Pradesh organised its foundation day programme for the first time in 2018, governor Ram Naik was present and current Union home minister Amit Shah was the BJP national president. Inspired by them, we carried forward traditional enterprises through the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative,” the chief minister said.

“Today, the scheme has become a new strength of ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh’ and is contributing to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” he added.

Yogi further said that five luminaries who had carved out a distinct identity for themselves through innovation, research and hard work had been honoured with the ‘UP Gaurav Samman’. Their contributions align with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, he added.

The chief minister said that the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone scheme for youth would be developed over 100 acres in every district.

“Youth interested in employment or entrepreneurship will be provided skill development based on their qualifications and capacities,” he said.

BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary also addressed the gathering. Prominent among those present on the occasion, included deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, ministers Jaiveer Singh, Rakesh Sachan, and mayor Sushma Kharkwal.