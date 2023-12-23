Old Lucknow embodies the spirit of city, says Himanshu Bajpai

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning Dastango, Himanshu Bajpai, delighted the audience at the Begum Festival on Friday, expressing his love for Lucknow’s culture and ‘tehzeeb’ through lines of shayari and poetry. Lucknow, India - April 5, 2018: Ram Kishan Sahu flying pigeons in Old city area in Lucknow. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT FILE PHOTO)

The third season of the Begum Festival, a cultural and literary event jointly organised by the cultural organisation Lucknow Pulse and Salempur Foundation, commenced on Friday and will conclude on December 25. The program includes discussions, original story readings, and ‘Qissagoi,’ a stage play titled ‘Matru Mirza.’

The first day featured a discussion on the festival’s theme with Himanshu Bajpai, Qais Mujeeb, a member of the organizing body, and historian Rishan Taqui as the moderator. Bajpai emphasised, “The spirit of the city lies in the congested bylanes of Old Lucknow, and not in the flyovers and commercial buildings of places like Gomti Nagar.” He added, “Some things are only geographically in Lucknow but culturally far from that.”

The speakers unanimously agreed that being a Lucknowite comes with the responsibility of being well-spoken and polite. Taqui shared, “Very often, people from other parts of the country can identify a Lucknowi by the way they speak, before they even say so themselves. It is always a moment of pride for me when that happens.” The discussion also prompted a lively debate among the audience members.

“Times are changing, and with each generation, the colloquial tongues change too. We must safeguard and ensure that the Awadhi ‘tehzeeb’ lives on in them too,” said Bajpai. He cited the example of his younger brother, who, after taking an interest in American fiction stories, became enamored with the world of Urdu fiction when exposed to it.

The venue at Salempur Lawns was adorned with colorful streamers and lamps, with nooks and corners set up with elaborate tents for people to lounge and take pictures. The area featured posters displaying pictures and information on litterateurs and patrons of literature throughout Lucknow’s history. Stalls for shopping and eating were also set up at the Begum Festival grounds for visitors to enjoy not only the speaker sessions but also the winter ambiance.