Old Man Winter is coming: More cold days to boost chill factor this season, says Weatherman

The Weatherman has just confirmed what we always doubted. It’s going to be a particularly chilly winter. There will be a major increase in the number of bitterly cold days in the upcoming winter season from December 2025 to February 2026, the weatherman said on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Given the La Niña conditions currently developing in the equatorial Pacific Ocean gradually weakening and continuing into the upcoming winter season (December-January-February), the average temperature is likely to be below normal in large areas of the state this winter. This is likely to result in 2 to 5 more colder days in the state, than the usual, except for the southern part of Purvanchal, an official said.

Minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to stay from normal to below-normal over central and Southern parts of the state and normal to above normal over Terai / northern part and eastern parts of state, the Weatherman said on Monday, while analysing the countrywide forecast issued by IMD for December 2025 and thereafter.

In December, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal to below-normal in many parts of the state. Maximum temperatures are likely normal to above-normal over many parts of state, said Mohd Danish, a senior scientist at Lucknow Met office.

On the first day of December, the minimum temperature in UP’s Meerut dropped to 5.2 degrees Celsius – 4.2 degrees below normal – which was the lowest in the state. Bareilly was 6.6 which was 5.4 degrees below normal, Kanpur City 7.7, Etawah 8.8 and Hardoi 9 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for Lucknow is a partly cloudy sky becoming clear towards evening/night. The day and night temperature will be around 26 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively on Tuesday. Day and night temperatures in the state capital were 25.6 and 10.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The state forecast is most likely dry and shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the morning.