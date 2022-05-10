Om Prakash Rajbhar alleges attack bid on him, case lodged

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar has alleged that a group of some 12 to 15 youths carrying sticks made a bid to attack him at Pahdaria village in Karimuddinpur area of his Zahurabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district on Tuesday afternoon.

Rajbhar had gone to the village to offer condolences to the family of one of his party workers where someone had died. He alleged that over 15 youths surrounded him with sticks and started abusing him. When things started deteriorating, security personnel and SBSP workers took Rajbhar under their protection and took him outside the village, said SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar.

Om Prakash later sat on a dharna demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the incident. On coming to know of the incident, SP rural, Ghazipur, RD Chaurasia reached the spot. SBSP workers from adjoining districts also reached there. Due to this, forces of many police stations were called on the spot.

Soon after that, an FIR was lodged with Karimuddinpur police station on the complaint of SBSP’s Ghazipur district in-charge Surendra Rajbhar. “A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, naming 16 people,” a police officer in the know about the incident said.