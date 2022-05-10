Om Prakash Rajbhar alleges attack bid on him, case lodged
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar has alleged that a group of some 12 to 15 youths carrying sticks made a bid to attack him at Pahdaria village in Karimuddinpur area of his Zahurabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district on Tuesday afternoon.
Rajbhar had gone to the village to offer condolences to the family of one of his party workers where someone had died. He alleged that over 15 youths surrounded him with sticks and started abusing him. When things started deteriorating, security personnel and SBSP workers took Rajbhar under their protection and took him outside the village, said SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar.
Om Prakash later sat on a dharna demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the incident. On coming to know of the incident, SP rural, Ghazipur, RD Chaurasia reached the spot. SBSP workers from adjoining districts also reached there. Due to this, forces of many police stations were called on the spot.
Soon after that, an FIR was lodged with Karimuddinpur police station on the complaint of SBSP’s Ghazipur district in-charge Surendra Rajbhar. “A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, naming 16 people,” a police officer in the know about the incident said.
-
Akhilesh and Shivpal come across each other, rift evident
LUCKNOW The rift between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav was evident at a wedding here as the two leaders came face-to-face, sat side-by-side, but did not talk to each other. Shivpal Singh Yadav had contested the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year as Samajwadi Party candidate and won the polls. Shivpal had met UP chief minister Yogi Adiyanath in March.
-
Only 25% in 12-15 age group in Mumbai vaccinated against Covid-19
Mumbai: Nearly two months after the Covid-19 vaccination drive was expanded to include the 12-15 age group, only one-third of the eligible population in Mumbai have taken their first dose. Mumbai has 3.9 lakh eligible 12-15 population, of which 1,00,534 (25.7%) have taken their first dose and 24,380 (6.25%) have taken both doses of the vaccine to date. The jab is administered through an intramuscular route in the gap of 28 days between the two.
-
Assistant manager of insurance company duped of ₹2.73 lakh in job scam
Mumbai: A 41-year-old assistant manager with a private insurance company was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by a fraudster who posed as an executive working with a leading recruitment platform promising hiThe complainant, a resident of Virar west job in a multinational bank, Sunil Kadam. The complainant also got a call from another person who claimed to be the executive of the hiring bank and took details from him about his past work profile.
-
HC steps in to help two orphan girls appear for NEET 2022
Mumbai: The Bombay high court last week directed the state government to issue an orphan certificate to two girls residing in a home for orphans within two weeks so that they could apply for the NEET 2022. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud submitted that if the certificate was not issued the students would lose out on the chance to appear for NEET 2022, which will be held on July 17, 2022.
-
Police cracks murder case after spotting blood on accused’s nail
Mumbai: The police on Wednesday cracked a murder case with the help of a blood drop in the nail of the accused, who was the estranged husband of the victim. A resident of Ghatkopar West, 18, Rohit Ravidas, rushed Yadav to the Rajawadi Hospital. The police subsequently registered a case under 302 for (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
