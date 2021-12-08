Omicron casts shadow on tourism, UP vacationers in wait-and-watch situation

LUCKNOW After being among the worst hit sectors during the first and second wave of the Covid-10 pandemic, the tourism and hospitality industry had somewhat seen a recovery following a drop in cases and high vaccination numbers. But the recent cases of Omicron (new variant of SARS-CoV2) have given a jolt to the industry with many tourists cancelling their travel bookings for New Year and Christmas bash abroad, said tour operators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People are yet to cancel their tours to Dubai, Maldives and other countries. But they have put their bookings on hold stating that their travel plans will depend on the severity of the Omicron variant. Recently, a few bookings for Austria and Germany were cancelled because these destinations are closed since November 22 due to the spread of the virus,” said SMA Sheeraz, president of Travel Agents Association, India (UP and Uttarakhand Chapter) and MD of Sheeraz Tours.

He said the cancellation of international travel operations from December 15 due to Omicron had stopped new travellers from booking tickets while the number of inquiries dropped by 20%.

“There is a ray of hope for tour operators as people are still booking tickets for domestic travel. Tour operators would have done robust business had Omicron cases not surfaced now,” said Sheeraz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director of Civica Travels, Sunil B Sataywakta, echoed similar views, saying, “Everything is on hold for now. Those who have booked tickets want to wait and watch. We feel the situation will be clear in a week. Protocols are changing constantly, which also affects our business.”

“After the long lockdown in 2020, the hospitality sector had started coming back on its feet. This season when cases were dropping, we had good bookings for Dubai and other destinations. Even queries for chartered flights to Thailand were coming, but things have changed after the Omicron scare. We are lesser inquiries and most of the bookings are put on hold. It all depends on how things shape up in the next 10 days,” said Manish Arora of Arora Tours and Travels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}