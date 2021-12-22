Omicron scare: Christmas, New Year eve events to be curtailed at many places in Lucknow

LUCKNOW With just a few days to go for Christmas and New Year, the scare of Covid’s Omicron variant has cast a shadow on celebrations.

While many churches in the city have restricted the midnight mass for invitees only, Christmas celebrations have been called off at other public places to avoid mass gatherings. Most of the clubs and hotels have also decided not to organise New Year bash, said officials.

However, malls and a few hotels will to go ahead with restricted celebrations in compliance with Covid protocols.

“In view of the situation, a limited number of people, mainly the Parish members, will participate in the Midnight Holy Mass and also in the day services on December 25,” said Fr Donald HR De Souza, chancellor and spokesperson, Catholic Diocese of Lucknow.

He said, “At St Joseph’s Cathedral, passes were issued to members for the mass, which will be held in staggered timings to restrict the numbers. A few churches are encouraging people to attend virtual prayer services.”

Sandeep Das, honorary secretary, Lucknow Golf Club, said: “Kids are yet to be vaccinated, so we have decided to call off Christmas and New Year celebrations keeping in mind the safety of members and their families.”

“No public event will be organised on Christmas and New Year eve. We cannot take chances with our health,” said Pramod Chaturvedi of Hotel Clarks Avadh.

“We have decided to give importance to the health and safety of people. That’s why we are not going to organize any programmes on Christmas and New Year eve this year,” said Shabahat Hussain of Hotel Taj.

Bagwati Pant, general manager, The Centrum, “No large scale celebrations have been planned for Christmas and New Year. It will be a miniscule gathering only in our restaurant. Covid protocols will be followed. We will limit the number of guests, as per the directives from the government and allow entry of guests after thorough screening at various check points.”

Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur said police officials had been issued stern directives to curb Christmas and New Year revelry. “Anyone violating Covid protocol would be penalised. Check posts and barricades will be set up on roads, especially near bars, clubs and lounges, to check people who may be driving in an inebriated state.” He said security at malls and other crowded places would be tightened to avert untoward incidents.

The CP said extra police force will be deployed in the east and the north regions of the city that house the maximum number of clubs, lounges and malls.

“The situation is being monitored round the clock to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour on important days like Christmas and New Year eve. We have also deputed a team of doctors and other staff at Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre to keep a watch over the situation. Red zones have been marked to ensure better implementation of Covid guidelines. The administration will issue orders accordingly, in case of any untoward situation. As of now, previous advisories of the state government would be followed at public and private places. People are requested to follow strict Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing,” said divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar.

Senior centre director, Phoenix group, Sanjeev Sarin said, “We believe in safety first mantra for our customers and hence have invested in latest technology adoptions like artificial Intelligence through camera to check crowd density inside the mall, UV rays-enabled baggage scanners at all entry and exit points to disinfect bags and accessories of visitors, automated sanitiser dispensers and Covid warriors team to ensure all Covid guidelines are followed in the mall,”