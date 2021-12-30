Omicron scare:Stricter night restrictions to be enforced in Lucknow from today

Lucknow police commissionerate will impose stricter night restrictions from Thursday.

Apart from these restrictions, other guidelines announced by the state government to check the spread of Covid-19 third wave too would be strictly implemented, police officials said.

These announcements assume significance after sudden increase in number of people testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Police said major restrictions will be imposed on city roads to curb New Year revelry.

Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur said senior officials of the district administration, health and police department had a meeting on Wednesday to discuss preparations to check the spread of Covid-19.

“The state government had already issued the guidelines and has imposed night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am and police will ensure strict compliance,” he said.

Police officials had meetings with authorities of malls, lounges and bar operators as well as traders’ association to brief them about the restrictions.

“They have been urged to ensure closure by 10.30 pm so that their staff and employees could reach home by 11 pm as we intend to strictly comply with the night curfew restrictions. The shop keepers and traders’ association are also being informed on phone and their help has been sought for proper compliance of the government directives,” he said.

The CP said special arrangements have been made across the city for the year end revelry.

“Barricades, check posts and heavy police force will remain deployed on city roads to curb revelry. Traffic movement will be strictly restricted after 11 pm on December 31,” he said. “We seek people’s cooperation too as it is all being done for their safety,” he said.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is already in place since December 7 to check spread of the new Covid-19 variant.

The restrictions will remain in place till January 5. The order contained 25 points about various restrictions that would be enforced during this period.