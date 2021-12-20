Omicron threat: LMC directs employees to get Covid jab, organises vax camps

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has ordered all its employees to get vaccinated following the outbreak of Omicron in the state capital. Lucknow Municipal Corporation has been conducting special vaccination camps for employees who have not yet taken the first or second dose of the vaccine at each of its zonal offices since Tuesday, officials said.

As part of its internal communication, LMC explained to hesitant employees the dangers of the Covid pandemic since it spreads very quickly and encouraged them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The lives of all LMC employees are important to us, they are the frontline workers who will have to work day and night, so they need vaccinations to protect themselves from the lethal infection. It has been decided to make a list of all employees who have yet to take their first or second shot of the vaccine. The camp has been organised for them to get vaccinated and secure themselves before serving the masses in the days to come.”