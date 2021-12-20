Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Omicron threat: LMC directs employees to get Covid jab, organises vax camps
Omicron threat: LMC directs employees to get Covid jab, organises vax camps

Following the outbreak of Omicron in the state capital, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has ordered all employees to get vaccinated.
Passengers waiting for their turn to get the Covid-19 test done at Lucknow Airport as the state government decided to intensify surveillance and increase RT-PCR tests at the airports, Railway station, and bus stand following the precautionary measures of a new variant 'Omicron' on Thursday. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 08:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has ordered all its employees to get vaccinated following the outbreak of Omicron in the state capital. Lucknow Municipal Corporation has been conducting special vaccination camps for employees who have not yet taken the first or second dose of the vaccine at each of its zonal offices since Tuesday, officials said.

As part of its internal communication, LMC explained to hesitant employees the dangers of the Covid pandemic since it spreads very quickly and encouraged them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The lives of all LMC employees are important to us, they are the frontline workers who will have to work day and night, so they need vaccinations to protect themselves from the lethal infection. It has been decided to make a list of all employees who have yet to take their first or second shot of the vaccine. The camp has been organised for them to get vaccinated and secure themselves before serving the masses in the days to come.”

