Omicron threat: UP govt steps up efforts, puts surveillance teams on alert

In view of the threat of new Covid variant, Omicron, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued instructions to various departments after a meeting with the Union health ministry. The state government put over 73,000 surveillance committees on alert to pay door-to-door visits, intensified screening at airports and instructions had been given by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for genome sequencing of Covid samples in view of the Omicron variant, said a state government spokesperson on Tuesday.

“Arrangements for genome sequencing will be made at the earliest in Lucknow (KGMU and SGPGIMS), Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Meerut. Health teams in all the 75 districts are on alert and nearly 530 oxygen producing plants are functional in the state. In all, 524 oxygen plants have already been set up in Uttar Pradesh while work to get other plants functional is in progress on a war-footing,” said the spokesperson.

“Real-time monitoring of installation work has been planned with the district administrations being asked to continuously monitor the progress of installation work of these plants and ensure availability of raw material so that it can be completed on time,” the spokesperson added.

“As the new variant B.1.1.529, which has been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the state government has taken prompt action by putting the health teams in all the 75 districts on alert,” the spokesperson added.

“There is no situation at present which warrants panic or worry. The CM has already asked officials to make special efforts to improve surveillance with a focus on airports, railway stations and bus stands to ensure that normalcy prevails in the state,” the spokesperson said. Meanwhile during Covid review meeting on Tuesday, Yogi said there was a need to maintain a strict vigil in the state amid growing concern over the new Covid variant.