Omicron variant weak, just like common viral fever: Yogi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was weak, just like “common viral fever”, but people should exercise caution even then.

“It is true that Omicron spreads rapidly, but it is also true that as compared to the second wave (of the pandemic), the Omicron variant is quite weak. This is just like common viral fever, but caution and precautions are necessary in any disease. There is no need to panic. The fight that started on March 25, 2021, is in its decisive phase. All will be free from the century’s biggest pandemic,” the CM said while launching the vaccination drive for children between 15 and 18 years of age from Lucknow’s Civil Hospital.

He said nearly 1.4 crore children (15-18 age group) in UP would be inoculated within a set time limit beginning Monday. So far, UP had administered over 20 crore doses of Covid vaccine.

The CM thanked the Prime Minister for providing vaccine doses free of cost and asked people to remain cautious against the virus. Adityanath visited the vaccination booth, saw children being inoculated and also met those waiting for their turn and some of the children after they got their dose.

“The virus is getting weak, but it is important to remain alert and cautious. Of the total 2,261 active cases in the state, over 2,100 are in home isolation. Of the eight who tested positive for Omicron till now, three have tested negative,” said the CM.

“During the second wave of the pandemic (in March and April, 2021), patients took 15-20 or even 25 days to test negative, which is not the case now. There were post-Covid complications too,” he said while reiterating that precautions must be ensured.

“The state government thanks the PM for providing Covid vaccine doses for children also free of cost,” added Yogi Adityanath.